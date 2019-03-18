Resources More Obituaries for Ernie Asten Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernie Asten

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ernie Asten July 19, 1947 - March 15, 2019 Ernie passed away in the early hours of March 15 in San Francisco after an extended battle with MSA, a Parkinson's type disease. He was one of a rare breed, a native San Franciscan, living his whole life in Eureka Valley. When alive asked if he had lived here all his life, he always answered "Not yet". Now he has. Ernie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha (Sullivan), daughters, Terry (Richard) Bennett, and Marian (Colby) Brown, grandchildren Cecilia and Camille Bennett, Balin and Cooper Brown, and great grandson Aiden Villegas Chan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernie and Alice DeBaca, mother, Lorraine Asten, step-father, Neal Asten, and father, Grovenor Francis.

Ernie, the fourth generation patriarch of the Cliff's Variety legacy, grew up at his grandfather's side helping him at the store. At the age of 5 he remembered having to drop bolts through the ceiling at 515 Castro St to install the famous button machine. His grandfather was a creative thinker in his own right and he instilled in Ernie the concept that knowledge is power and with that power you can do anything. Ernie was a maker before the term existed. He was proficient in many mediums and many of the homes in the neighborhood have been touched by his knowledge, his skills or by the products sold at his family's Castro Street store.

Ernie and his grandfather were the creators of the original Castro Halloween celebrations held from the 1950's to 1980. During the neighborhood renaissance of the 1970's, Ernie became known for his ability to repair or replicate many of the irreplaceable architectural elements needed to restore the Victorian homes of the neighborhood.

At age 26, with wife, Martha, he took over ownership of Cliff's, after having moved it into its fourth location at 479 Castro Street two years earlier.

In the subsequent decades Ernie and Martha continued to serve the community. Together they fostered a welcoming store environment with a staff valued for their skills, knowledge and creativity. Cliff's Variety has received numerous honors over the years including recognition by California State Legislature as Small Businesses of the Year and as a San Francisco Legacy business.

Ernie's interests went well beyond the business. He and Martha traveled the world to witness astronomical events and to hone his skills in photography. He was also a proficient jazz pianist and in the late 60's and early 70's he had his own recording studio in his home on Hartford Street, later moving to Market Street. The Hartford Studio recorded names such as Carlos Santana, Terry Dolan of Terry and the Pirates, Jimmy Moscoso, and Ronnie Montrose. In the 1980's he returned to college to study Calculus and Physics just for the fun of it.

At Ernie's request there will be no funeral services. A memorial is being planned for Sun Apr 14. In memory of Ernie we request donations be made to , or the UCSF Foundation for the Movement Disorder and Neuromodulation Center. Contact [email protected] for more information.



