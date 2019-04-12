Esperanza Pineda Esperanza passed away on April 9, 2019 in San Francisco at the age of 101, with daughter Martha by her side. She lived a long and wonderful life. Esperanza was born in El Salvador and immigrated to the US with Martha in 1947. Also mourning her loss, but happy to have known and loved her is her son-in-law Bill, sister Rosa and loving nieces and nephews throughout the US, El Salvador and Australia. These family members came annually to celebrate her birthday in recent years. Her move to the US afforded many in her family from El Salvador with a pathway to US residency and citizenship. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, and although younger she was the family matriarch.



One of her favorite expressions for many years was, "So far, so good!", and it was with her cherished family and friends who enjoyed and shared her sense of humor. She had several occupations during her lifetime including one as a shipping welder in Marin County in 1944. Thereafter, she enjoyed working at Schlage Lock, Ampex, retired from Dionix; and with family and various fun friends she embarked on travel throughout Europe, Asia and South America.



Her last ten years were lived as she desired in the comfort and familiarity of her own home. During this time her family expanded to include her loving caretakers Maria Eugenia and Rosa Maria who provided exceptional personal and tender care. In addition, Dr. Gary Birnbaum oversaw her health care for 27 years for which the family is truly grateful.



Friends may visit Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm with a Vigil at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17 at 1:30 pm at Epiphany Church, 827 Vienna St, San Francisco. Private interment service will be held at Sky Lawn Memorial Park in San Mateo.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019