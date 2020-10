Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Estelita's life story with friends and family

Share Estelita's life story with friends and family

Estelita Pama Atanque

June 25, 1935 - Sept. 23, 2020

Estelita entered Heaven peacefully on September 23. She was 85. A retired RN at St. Luke's, Her greatest passion was sharing God's salvation for anyone believing and following Jesus. Estelita left behind siblings Tito Jr., Asisclo, Norma, Nellie, Gideon, Bobbie, Lemuel; a host of relatives and dear friends. Services held at Skylawn, San Mateo, October 23rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store