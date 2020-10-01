1/1
Esther Benninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther P. Benninger
Sept. 18, 1923 - Sept. 18, 2020
Esther Polzer Benninger, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Palo Alto, California on September 18, 2020.
Esther lived in Palo Alto for the past 15 years to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Prior to living in Palo Alto, Esther had been a 38 year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, having moved from Sherman Oaks, California in 1967.

Esther was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 18, 1923. She moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. She found her soul mate and partner for life at the age of 22 when she married Fred Benninger of Günzburg, Germany in 1946 in Los Angeles, California. Esther and her beloved Fred were married for 58 years.

Esther was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family and she was extremely involved in her children and grandchildren's school activities. She owned and managed two retail stores while in Las Vegas and involved herself in community volunteerism, with many hours devoted to the Rose de Lima Hospital in Henderson, NV.

Esther had a true passion for life. She traveled the world with her husband, children and friends, and there were very few places on earth she had not visited. Esther had endless energy and spent much of her time entertaining, sharing her love for cooking and bringing joy to those she loved.

Her generosity, compassion and warmth made her the woman everyone adored. She was always there to help others and is known for her kindness to many people.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred, and brother, Gus Polzer. Esther is survived by her two children and two grandchildren; Christine Benninger, Thomas Benninger (Mary Ellen), Will and Claire. She will remain forever in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, California.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved