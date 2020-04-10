|
Esther Eitel
December 29, 1921 - April 8, 2020Esther was born on December 29,1921. She grew up on a farm in Wayne County, Ohio started by her parents, immigrants from Eastern Europe. She had 5 siblings. Although she never had children of her own, Esther had a life long love of children. She cherished visits from her many nieces & nephews, and later their children too. She took her nephew, Bob, to his first ever baseball game in 1953, the Cleveland Indians. Esther was a star in her own right on her High School Basketball team. She met her first & only companion through life, Jay Eitel. After marriage they eventually settled in California, Jay's home state. They moved to Atherton where Jay worked on his many inventions & Esther nurtured and grew an amazing large flower garden. She loved to take motorcycle rides with Jay and cross-country car journeys with her sister, Helen. They all loved nature and wild animals of all sorts. Esther loved celebrating life with family & friends, frequently at gatherings or great restaurants of every nationality. She will long be remembered and never die as long as those who knew Esther hold on to those memories.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020