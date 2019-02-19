|
Ethel M. Ferrario
February 24, 1917 – February 15, 2019Happy 102 birthday!
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Born in Butte, Montana, came to South San Francisco when she was 12 and spent the rest of her life here.
She went to heaven to join her beloved husband Robert (Bob) Ferrario, deceased 3/2/2001
I'm sure dad is glad to have you back in his arms.
She left us with many loving happy memories.
Gone from us now, missed every day, but Never forgotten
Loving you always your entire family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019