Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
885 El Camino Real
South San Francisco, CA 94080
(650) 583-2510
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Catherine Church
1310 Bayswater Ave.
Burlingame, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Ferrario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Ferrario


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Ferrario Obituary
Ethel M. Ferrario

February 24, 1917 – February 15, 2019

Happy 102 birthday!

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Born in Butte, Montana, came to South San Francisco when she was 12 and spent the rest of her life here.
She went to heaven to join her beloved husband Robert (Bob) Ferrario, deceased 3/2/2001
I'm sure dad is glad to have you back in his arms.
She left us with many loving happy memories.
Gone from us now, missed every day, but Never forgotten

Loving you always your entire family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden Chapel Funeral Directors
Download Now