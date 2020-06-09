Ethel M Friedrichs
Ethel M Friedrichs passed away very peacefully on June 2nd, 2020, having recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was first generation Irish American, very much a City Girl, and proud of her heritage on both counts. She was born Ethel Mary Hannon on May 26, 1931, and raised in the Richmond District, on 9th Ave near Balboa. She graduated from Star of the Sea Academy and St. Joseph's College of Nursing. She worked as an RN her whole working life, finishing at Shriner's Hospital, retiring in 1993. She lovingly raised and provided for her son in her home on 18th Avenue in the Sunset District, in St. Anne's Parish. She was very involved in the St. John of God Parish, working as a Eucharistic Minister at the cancer unit of UCSF. She was a proud friend of Bill W. and worked with many women to spread the gift that had been freely given to her. She actively participated in her community in multiple facets and believed strongly in giving back.
Ethel was an intelligent, vibrant, funny, caring woman. She enjoyed history, art and the humanities, and she embraced all of those facets' representations in San Francisco. She traveled the States and visited Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, England, Germany, France and Italy.
She was a loving daughter to Ethel and Tom, a loving sister to Tom and Owen (Bud), a loving mother to Brian Cassidy and a loving grandmother to Zavier Kilian, a loving aunt to Trish, Tommy, Taylor, Turner, Haley and Owen. She was also maintained a strong connection to her son's siblings and cousins through her son's father Frank Cassidy and second husband Bob Friedrichs. She was a loving cousin to the Hannon, Farrell, Carey and Carlin families. Her life is celebrated by so many.
Announcements for a Memorial Service will be made through her and Brian Cassidy's Facebook pages once conditions allow that to take place.
Donations in Ethel's memory can be made to Pinehurst Lodge Women's Treatment, 2685 30th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116
Ethel M Friedrichs passed away very peacefully on June 2nd, 2020, having recently celebrated her 89th birthday. She was first generation Irish American, very much a City Girl, and proud of her heritage on both counts. She was born Ethel Mary Hannon on May 26, 1931, and raised in the Richmond District, on 9th Ave near Balboa. She graduated from Star of the Sea Academy and St. Joseph's College of Nursing. She worked as an RN her whole working life, finishing at Shriner's Hospital, retiring in 1993. She lovingly raised and provided for her son in her home on 18th Avenue in the Sunset District, in St. Anne's Parish. She was very involved in the St. John of God Parish, working as a Eucharistic Minister at the cancer unit of UCSF. She was a proud friend of Bill W. and worked with many women to spread the gift that had been freely given to her. She actively participated in her community in multiple facets and believed strongly in giving back.
Ethel was an intelligent, vibrant, funny, caring woman. She enjoyed history, art and the humanities, and she embraced all of those facets' representations in San Francisco. She traveled the States and visited Hong Kong, Canada, Ireland, England, Germany, France and Italy.
She was a loving daughter to Ethel and Tom, a loving sister to Tom and Owen (Bud), a loving mother to Brian Cassidy and a loving grandmother to Zavier Kilian, a loving aunt to Trish, Tommy, Taylor, Turner, Haley and Owen. She was also maintained a strong connection to her son's siblings and cousins through her son's father Frank Cassidy and second husband Bob Friedrichs. She was a loving cousin to the Hannon, Farrell, Carey and Carlin families. Her life is celebrated by so many.
Announcements for a Memorial Service will be made through her and Brian Cassidy's Facebook pages once conditions allow that to take place.
Donations in Ethel's memory can be made to Pinehurst Lodge Women's Treatment, 2685 30th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94116
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.