Ethel Marie FerrarioEntered into rest on February 15, 2019 at the age of 102. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Robert J. (Bob) Ferrario. Loving mother of Timmy (Axel) Altermann, Robby (Lynne) Ferrario and Bruce Ferrario. Adoring grandmother of Kristi (Paul), Kerri (Jeff), Bobby, Michael (Alisha), Dominic and Gino. Great grandmother of Angela, Tony, Luciana, Lola, Leo, Lilly, Carter, Siena and Gemma. She is the loving sister of 5 siblings. Loving grandma who always had her door open for any meal, visits or sleepovers.. Ethel the most loving, caring wonderful mother that will be missed by all who knew her. Member of the ICF and All Souls Parish.
Friends may attend a Mass of Resurrection on Fri., Feb. 22nd at 1:30pm St. Catherine Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame. Committal Italian Cemetery. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019