Ethel "Ma" Salvador
April 16, 1924 – December 25, 2019The Heavenly Angels came for our beloved Mother on Christmas Morning. She had a full and remarkable life. Born in the Philippines in 1924, she and her family survived the Japanese invasion of World War II, by fleeing to the jungles and mountains of the Philippines for over three years. She, her family, and other Americans were later rescued by the submarine, the USS Nautilus (SS-168), and brought to Australia.
Ma arrived in San Francisco on January 1, 1945 at the age of 20. She later met her husband, Arsenio Salvador, and lived in San Francisco before moving to their home in Daly City in 1955. There she raised their eight children and lived the remainder of her wonderful life surrounded by love.
She had a special place in her heart for her children, family, friends, dogs and angels. Ma truly was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She is survived by her 8 children: Jerry, Tommie, Patricia, Eric, Antoinette, Emma, Christina, and Donna; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her dog Daisy. Ma, we love you and you will be greatly missed, but you will live on in our hearts FOREVER.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020