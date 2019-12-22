Home

San Francisco, California. Etta Blum, 91 died Friday because it was her time.
She was predeceased by her husband Daniel Blum and her siblings Sara, Avery, Leo and Stanley. She is survived by her two sons, Matthew and Michael (Susan), her four grandchildren Kayla, Deena, Jacob and Eli, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Etta was born and raised in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of Helen and Herman Schermer. With eleven aunts and uncles, she is one of the last of literally dozens of cousins who spread all over the St. Louis area and beyond.
Etta arrived in San Francisco in 1956. There she stayed and married Daniel, the love of her life. She had many jobs, volunteer positions and interests but mostly, she devoted herself to making a home for her family. Later, with her boys off to college, she thought it would be fun to learn to speak Japanese. So she did. To her grandchildren, she will always be Obaasan.
Suffering from dementia, she spent her last eight years in a memory care facility where she was the life of the party and was widely suspected of cheating at bingo.
A devoted wife, a gracious hostess and the best mother we could hope for. Her cooking and her sense of humor were profound.
Our thanks to the many people who helped with her care at Rhoda Goldman Plaza. A service will be held at the Home of Peace cemetery, Colma, California on December 24 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Etta's memory can be made to Kimochi, Inc. senior services of San Francisco.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019
