|
|
Euclid James SperowEuclid James Sperow 3/13/31-3/21/20. Beloved father, family man, and patriarch. He was a jovial, magnanimous, and helpful friend to all. He was born in SF in the Bayview to Greek immigrant parents. He served in the US Navy. Like his father and brothers, he became a lifelong licensed barber owning his own shop in the Sunset for 20+ years while enjoying remodeling and real estate on the side. A self-made man, Uke turned his vocation into a second profession when he earned his contractor's license in his 40s and established Sperow Construction – a license he continued to use until he obtained his last building permit a week before his passing. Survived by 2 daughters Janice & Sandra Sperow, 3 siblings, Anthony Sperow, Angeliki Sperow-Trujillo, and Basil Sperow; 2 grandchildren, Jack & Lucille Sperow, and a huge, loving Greek family. Celebration of life will be scheduled when COVID-19 dissipates. For information, contact the family. Always the host and life of the party, he will be deeply missed.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020