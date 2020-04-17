|
Eugene A. Brennan
August 23, 1924 - April 8, 2020Eugene Augustine Brennan, 'Gene'. April 8, 2020. Surrounded by his family at his home in Cotati, California.
A native of Killencoole, Readypenny, Dundalk, Co.Louth, Ireland.
Born August 23,1924. A more honest man you'll never meet.
Survived by his children, Michael, Anne Marie (Mike), Mark, Patricia and her husband Terry, Grandchildren Enzo and Aedán Bardoul.
Also survived by his brother, Michael Brennan of Dublin, Ireland, The Lads from Pacifica, Ca. and Bert Aird of Christchurch NZ. As well as many (60) nieces and nephews in Louth, Monaghan and Dublin, Ireland.
Preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Mary Ellen, his parents, William and Mary Alice Brennan; brothers, Peadar, Jack, Joe, Dennis, Billy, Tom, Paddy and Val; Sisters, Rose, Judith (Sr.Barbara), Mary, Betty, Nancy and Margaret.
With nine brothers competition for farming slots was tight so Gene set off for greener pastures in 1948. He worked on farms and ranches in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Oregon before making his way to San Francisco in 1957. He was a member of the Butchers Union from the time he first arrived in SF. Charter member of the United Irish Cultural Center.
Gene was a butcher by trade but a farmer at heart.
Resident of Cotati, Ca. and St. Joseph's parish for the past 30 years. Formerly of San Francisco and St. Anne of the Sunset parish.
In keeping with Government guidelines, a private service was held on April 15th where Gene was entombed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma,Ca.
Thanks to Daniels Chapel of the Roses funeral home for accommodating us and a special thanks to Monsignor Dan Whelton for presiding. A memorial mass celebrating our fathers life will be held at later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020