1/1
Eugene Burbank
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene John Burbank

Passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020, at the age of 70, from a non-Covid health event. Beloved husband of Geraldine, proud and loving father of Stephanie.
Gene was born September 4, 1949, to John and Adeline Burbank. He grew up in San Francisco, attending St. Joseph grammar school and Mission High School, where he met his classmate and future wife, Gerry.
He attended SF City College for a time, but started working at California State Automobile Association in 1970. They married after her college graduation and Gene continued his own education by attending classes at night, while still working full-time. He graduated from the University of San Francisco, with his wife and daughter cheering him on.
He worked for CSAA for 31 years, then moved on to Delta Dental, and eventually retired from San Francisco Fire Credit Union in 2018 as an Internal Audit Consultant.
An active member of St. Brendan Parish, he served on a number of boards and committees, coached his daughter's sports team, and played guitar at Mass for many years. Gene and Gerry were overjoyed when their daughter arrived and joined them on their life journey, quickly learning to love family road trips. She was his favorite fellow sports fan, including those daddy/daughter cold ballpark nights cheering on the Giants, when she would share her thoughts and dreams and he would listen attentively while also keeping an eye on the game.
Rest in Peace; you are so dearly loved.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved