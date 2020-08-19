Eugene Burbank

Eugene John BurbankPassed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020, at the age of 70, from a non-Covid health event. Beloved husband of Geraldine, proud and loving father of Stephanie.Gene was born September 4, 1949, to John and Adeline Burbank. He grew up in San Francisco, attending St. Joseph grammar school and Mission High School, where he met his classmate and future wife, Gerry.He attended SF City College for a time, but started working at California State Automobile Association in 1970. They married after her college graduation and Gene continued his own education by attending classes at night, while still working full-time. He graduated from the University of San Francisco, with his wife and daughter cheering him on.He worked for CSAA for 31 years, then moved on to Delta Dental, and eventually retired from San Francisco Fire Credit Union in 2018 as an Internal Audit Consultant.An active member of St. Brendan Parish, he served on a number of boards and committees, coached his daughter's sports team, and played guitar at Mass for many years. Gene and Gerry were overjoyed when their daughter arrived and joined them on their life journey, quickly learning to love family road trips. She was his favorite fellow sports fan, including those daddy/daughter cold ballpark nights cheering on the Giants, when she would share her thoughts and dreams and he would listen attentively while also keeping an eye on the game.Rest in Peace; you are so dearly loved.Due to current pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.