Eugene "Oney" Clahan
November 14, 1933 - July 29, 2019Eugene Edward "Oney" "Gene" "Pop Pop" Clahan, 85, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 29. Oney was born November 14, 1933, in Edgewater, New Jersey where his family owned a tavern and participated in local politics. When he was 10, the family traveled across the country to the SF Bay Area by train-which was blackened out for their protection during WWII. They settled in Marin County where Oney attended St. Anselm school and Marin Catholic high school where his father, John Clahan, was the longtime original athletic director. He then graduated from UC Berkeley in 1955 with collegiate baseball, Delta Epsilon fraternity membership, and a degree in civil engineering under his belt. He entered the US Army and served at Travis Air Force Base during the Korean War.
Oney famously met a beautiful young PamAm stewardess at the TDO (Tuesday Downtown Operators) club, and of course, went on to marry her. Oney and Kathleen Ellen Booth of The Dalles, OR were married at Mission San Rafael on May 14, 1966. The couple's 3 children, Kevin, Brian, and baby Eugenia Kathleen came shortly thereafter and they settled in Kentfield in 1970 where Oney and Kathleen lived to this day and where he passed on his own terms.
Oney worked for Wilbur Ellis and Ocean Garden Products for many years, and went on to found his own enterprises - including Clahan Pacific, SeaAlaska, Clahan Maritime, and Clahan Property Management.
During his professional career, Oney was a member of the World Trade Club, the Bohemian Club, and a longtime member of the Meadow Club. He spent his favorite moments with family in Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, Hawaii, and Mexico, and traveled extensively overseas for business and fun, visiting friends all over the world.
He will be long remembered by loved ones and his many friends for being a passionate supporter of the Ross Valley community and youth soccer, an emcee and leader of Ross School fundraisers, an enthusiastic bidder at any charity auction he attended, for "inventing" calamari, for being the originator of the "Mowers and Blowers" drill team for Ross 4th of July parades, for his "expert" bird calls, for his skiing and athletic prowess, for his booming baritone singing voice and performance skills, for rescuing dogs and wrestling horses, for maintaining the perfect yard, for his photography prowess (especially when it came to his favorite subjects-his kids on the soccer field), and most of all for his humor, selflessness, unparalleled generosity, and for making everyone feel love, acceptance, and true friendship no matter how long you knew him.
Eugene was pre-deceased by two brothers, Jack and Jimmy, and three beloved nephews. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, his three children, their spouses, seven spectacular grandchildren, his brother Edward, and by countless others who consider Oney as a surrogate brother, father, or grandfather. He was truly one of a kind.
A mass will be held on September 6th at 4 PM at St. Anselms Church in Ross, followed by a celebration of his phenomenal life.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) foundation would make a wonderful tribute.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019