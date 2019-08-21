|
Eugene Albert DayIt is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene Albert Day. He passed peacefully on August 11, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old. "Gene" or "Geno" was a very familiar face around Pacifica, where he lived since 1970 and joyfully raised his family. He was often seen walking around town or in the park, always enjoying a nice cup of coffee and a good crossword puzzle at the Park Mall deli every morning. Of all the accomplishments in his life, he was most proud of the family he built. He was born on Jan.27, 1938 in Hollywood, CA and raised at the Mission Orphanage in San Diego. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps when he was only 17 years old and he served his country with distinction for 28 years. In his civilian years, he joined the Presidio Fire Department where he served for 22 years, retiring in 1988 as the Assistant Fire Chief. Always full of energy and looking to serve, Eugene then accepted a role as the fire inspector for Pacifica Fire Department for the next 14 years. He was very proud of his service, and intent on making a difference in the world. He loved helping others and touched the lives of so many, making many friends along the way.
Eugene leaves behind his devoted and loving wife Cecelia Day as well as his children Kevin (Tracy), Michael (Christine), Heidi (Zane), Ray (Tina), and David (Brenda). He was predeceased by his son Terry. He is survived by his brother Tom (and Sophie), and his sister Grace. He was an adoring grandpa and enjoyed every minute he had with his grandchildren - Marina, Lindsay, Emily, Cortez, and Zoe. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who span the United States, from California to as far east as Maine. And he really enjoyed traveling to visit them.
Eugene was a devout man and a longtime parishioner of St. Peter Parish in Pacifica and the Men's Club. He had a huge passion for the military and US history and he enjoyed having lengthy conversations with anyone about war and politics. He and his wife were also world travelers. Visiting just about every country across the globe during their years together, he loved telling stories about their travels. Cecelia and Gene also remodeled a second home in Ramona, South Dakota (the town where "Celia" was raised) and they spent a good portion of the year there. Gene became not only the "handyman" for the town, but even a bartender when the bartender couldn't make into work.
Eugene had a productive life full of love, joy and service to others and he will be missed by the many people whom he has touched. He has chosen to be cremated and buried in Ramona, South Dakota. Services will be held in Pacifica on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 AM at Saint Peter Parish located at 700 Oddstad Blvd. We welcome all to join the family for a reception directly following services at St. Peter's.
In lieu of flowers, Eugene would request that donations in his honor be made to the Rebuilding Together Peninsula 841 Kaynyne St. Redwood City, CA 94065 or Missionary of Charity Gift of Love 160 Milagra Dr. Pacifica, CA 94044
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019