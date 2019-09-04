Home

Eugene V. (Gene)De Martini

9/9/1929 – 9/2/2019

Gene passed away peacefully, one week shy of his 90th birthday surrounded by loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Angelo and Rose, and dear brother Ed.
Gene leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years Jeannette, four devoted children Lorraine (Kevin) Shuba, Louise (Romando) Lucchesi, Sue and Joe De Martini, four cherished grandchildren Chris Shuba, Stephen (Charlene) Shuba, Robby and Laura Lucchesi. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless devoted friends.
Gene was born in San Francisco and attended Galileo. He played football at USF before serving in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, playing football for the Marines in San Diego. He met and married the love of his life, Jeannette Queirolo and they celebrated their 65th anniversary in June.
Gene enjoyed a long and satisfying career at Golden Gate Disposal (Recology), retiring after 35 years. Retirement allowed him more time for family and dear friends, hobbies, travel, many volunteer and civic activities.
Gene endured numerous serious health challenges for several years and was lovingly cared for by Jeannette and his four children. Gene never lost his optimism and sense of humor throughout these struggles. Heartfelt thanks also extended to his caregivers, especially Kathy, Maribes and Tenzin.
Visitation after 6:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm on Sunday 9/8 at Halsted N. Gray - Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St, SF. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Gene's birthday, Monday 9/9 at 9:15 am, St. Vincent de Paul Church, 2320 Green St, SF, followed by entombment at Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA. Memorial donations to Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 680 Filbert St, SF, 94133.
www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
