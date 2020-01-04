|
Eugene Ellsworth Keller
February 11, 1938 - December 25, 2019Gene died peacefully in his sleep on Christmas evening after suffering a stroke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Joan (Lyons) Keller. He is survived by his adored wife and best friend, Sherry, his beloved daughters, Erin Keller Lynch (Neil) of San Francisco and Kerry Keller-Ash (Keith) of Seattle, his grandchildren, Gerald (Kim) and Ryan Lynch and Siobhan and Taig Ash. He also leaves his dear sister, Judi Rosen, his niece Alison Rosen O'Herlihy and her daughter Roisin. Gene will be missed by his many relatives and dear friends and also by Archie the Greyhound, worthy successor to Max and Otto.
Gene was a 1956 graduate of St. Ignatius High School. He attended City College of San Francisco and completed his education at San Francisco State. After a long career in private industry, he joined the SF Muni, retiring as a General Foreman. AirTrain at SFO lured him back into the work force as a Senior Operations Manager, where he worked until completion of that project.
Gene was a true Renaissance man – broad in his range of knowledge and in his choices of friendships, valuing each person's contributions and breadth of ideas. He had a quick wit and was the first to laugh at himself. Gene loved cars and motorcycles, particularly British ones, good books, Cazadero weekends, electrical theory, the Boston Celtics, travel (most recently to Buenos Aires), and long talks over cold beers. Most of all he loved being with his family. Gene was a kind and honorable man whose love and spirit will live in our hearts forever.
A vigil will be held Thursday, Jan 9th from 4:00 -7:00 PM with prayers offered at 6:00 pm at McAvoy O'Hara Co Evergreen Mortuary, Geary Blvd at 10th Ave. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan 10th 2PM at Star of the Sea Church, Geary at 8th Ave. San Francisco.
The family wishes to thank the staff of UCSF for their care and kindness. If you like, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Greyhound Friends for Life (gffl.org), Best Friends Animal Society or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020