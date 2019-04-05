Resources More Obituaries for Eugenie Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugenie Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugenie Bennethum Taylor April 11, 1922 - February 19, 2019 Eugenie Bennethum Taylor, a 60 year resident of Atherton, died at her home on February 19 at the age of 96.

Eugenie and her younger sister Marjorie were raised in Aurora, Illinois, where their father was a chemist involved in the development of carbon paper. The sisters developed a lifelong love of the beach from their summers spent at Jones Beach on Long Island. As adults, they continued to make annual visits to La Jolla together, and Eugenie enjoyed boogie boarding until her late 80s.

In 1944, Eugenie received a degree in English from Oberlin College. She was very proud of the fact that she began taking the New Yorker magazine while at Oberlin and was one of their longest subscribers.

She met her husband, E. Hugh Taylor, while in summer school at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he was studying to become a Japanese translator for the Navy during WWII. They were married in 1944. After having grown up with two difficult names to spell, much less pronounce, she thought it was a bonus to be marrying him. She was almost immediately disillusioned when someone asked her how to spell "Taylor."

After Hugh graduated from Yale Law School, the couple moved to San Francisco, where he took a job with the law firm of Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro. Hugh and Eugenie celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary shortly before he died in 2014; it was then that she admitted, to her children's amusement, that she never would have married him had it meant returning to live in his rural Illinois home town.

Eugenie was a caring, devoted mother and grandmother. Her children remember being driven to grade school when it rained, even though the school was right next door. She was an active community volunteer, and after her children were grown pursued her passion for art history. For over 35 years, Eugenie served as a docent at Stanford's Cantor Museum and, in that time, she audited 45 art history classes. Rodin books were everywhere throughout her home. She also loved to travel, especially if there was an art museum to see. She became the favorite traveling companion of her granddaughter, Veronica, who shared her grandmother's passion for art history by becoming an art curator. They went on many great trips together and laughed about how often they followed honeymooner comments in guestbooks with "Grandma and I had a great time." When they could no longer travel together Veronica faithfully mailed a cheery postcard to her every single day for a year. Eugenie's last visit to the Cantor was, fittingly, to see "Curiouser," a show that Veronica curated.

Ill health considerably slowed down Eugenie in her 90s, but she still gamely attended her weekly exercise class until age 93 and church services until 95. She continued to love her PBS British murder mysteries and her visits to the coast to see the ocean. She never once complained. Her smile was the sweetest.

Eugenie is survived by her four children, Cynthia, Melinda, Jeff and Bruce, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and her nephew. She was much loved and is greatly missed.

Memorial services will be held April 13 at 1:30 pm at Holy Trinity Church in Menlo Park.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries