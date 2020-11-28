1/
Eva Belloni
1918 - 2020
Eva Belloni

Eva Belloni (née Borella), beloved Wife, Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away after a long, well-lived life on November 24, 2020. Eva was born on Valentine's Day 1918 to Giovanni and Luisa (Firenze) Borella in San Francisco, during the Spanish Flu Epidemic. Preceded in death by her dear husband, Frank, her sisters Elsie Dal Poggetto and Linda Borella. Survived by her sons, William and James (Liana); grandchildren Gregory Belloni (Liliana), Nicholas Belloni, and Jennifer Belloni Winbery (Matthew); great-grandchildren Katelyn and Joshua Winbery, William and Lily Belloni. Also survived by Cheryl Belloni, cousins, nieces and nephews, and her dear friend Mary Alacia.
Eva was a practical woman who never wanted to be the center of attention, yet she was clearly the center of her family's life. She lived through two pandemics, two World Wars, the Great Depression and countless other experiences in her 102 years.
Mom, Noni, Lala, a woman known by many terms of endearment, we have been blessed with her long life, with the love she had for all of us and with the cherished memories we hold in our hearts. May she Rest In Peace.
Memorial contributions in Eva's name may be made to your local food bank.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
