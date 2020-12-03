1/1
Eva Moynihan
{ "" }
Eva Marie Moynihan
1937 - 2020
Eva Moynihan passed away peacefully on November 24th at the age of 83. Beloved wife to the late Cornelius (Neal) Moynihan; loving mother of Christine (Steve) and step-mother to the late Neal Moynihan.

After graduating high school, Eva worked for the Telephone Company for 12 years until she became a full time mom. She and her late husband, Neal, enjoyed traveling with family to the central coast and could always be found doing the latest cryptograms or crossword puzzles. Eva enjoyed card making and sending her cards to family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
