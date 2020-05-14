Eve Larnder Plasse Eve Larnder Plasse died of complications due to Covid-19 in Columbus, IN May 13 at the age of 84. She was a lifelong nurse and resident of San Francisco from 1958-1961 and 1989-2018. Eve is survived by her two children and three beloved grandkids.

Eve was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in England. She was a medic during the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley and a member of the Golden Gate Tip Toppers Club. From 1961 to 1987 she lived in Anchorage, AK where she married Vincent Plasse and reared her children. In 1987 Eve moved back to CA, nursing in Mendocino and San Francisco hospitals. She was a resident of the Martin Luther Tower. Eve enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, watching tennis, and ushering for cultural events. She was a good friend to many and was passionate about bubble baths and the color purple. She was a member of Grace Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Nurses Foundation. In accordance with Eve's wishes, the family will scatter her remains in the waters of Cook Inlet, Alaska.



