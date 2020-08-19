Eveleen Katherine Lopez
Eveleen Lopez died peacefully on August 16, 2020. She was born in San Francisco to the late Lawrence L Johnston and Ruth Johnston. Eveleen had an idyllic childhood in Menlo Park and spent many weekends exploring the Mission District while visiting her beloved Grandparents in San Francisco. Eveleen was a graduate of Sacred Heart Atherton and College of Notre Dame, Belmont, where she met her beloved husband, Carlos Lopez, a student at Santa Clara University. Eveleen enjoyed playing bridge, getting a good bargain, her students at St. Raymond, traveling with her family and friends, and a good bourbon on the rocks "light on the rocks please". Eveleen was an amazing mother to Lawrence (Janet) Lopez, Andrea Lopez, and Elena Lopez. She was a loving Grammy to Tim Lopez, Jill Lopez, and Jimmy Lopez. Eveleen was predeceased by her husband, Carlos and her brother Lawrence P Johnston. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws in both Chile and California. We would like to give a very special thank you to her wonderful caregiver, Kris, who made her life so peaceful in the last year. Donations may be made in memory of Eveleen Lopez to Pathways Foundations https://pathwayshealth.org/ways-to-give/
or St. Francis Center https://stfrancisrwc.org/
. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.