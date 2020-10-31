Evelyn M. AchiroJanuary 17, 1934 - October 29, 2020Evelyn (Delucchi) Achiro passed away peacefully at her home in Millbrae on October 29, 2020 at the age of 86. Evelyn was born in Varese Ligure, Italy. She came to the United States when she was six-years-old.She was predeceased in death by her parents Enrico and Elisa Delucchi, her son Enrico (Ricky) Achiro, her sisters-in-law Edie Delucchi and Gemma Rossi, and brother-in-law Pete Rossi.Evelyn leaves behind her devoted husband of 65 years, Renato Achiro. She was the loving mother to Paul (Dina) Achiro and Michael (Sammy) Achiro; the adored nonna to Danielle (Gahl) Achiro Crane and Ricky (Jenny) Achiro; and fondly remembered bisnonna to Niccolo, Elliott, Hugo and Leo. She's also survived by her loving brother Arnaldo (Edie) Delucchi, as well as her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Silvano and Carol Achiro and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins in the US and Italy.One of her greatest joys was to have family over for her wonderful dinners-her homemade ravioli, focaccia and many other trademark delicacies were emblematic of her warmth and love. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Italy each year, spending summers at their mountain condo in Lake Tahoe, and going on many cruises with their dear friends Anna and Ozzie. Evelyn was an avid San Francisco Giants and 49er fan. Her intellectual curiosity and unique sense of humor were reflected in her enjoyment of Jeopardy and Seinfeld re-runs.Her family is grateful to her precious caregiver, Maria, and to Sutter Health Hospice.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. A memorial mass will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to:Adult Congenital Heart Association, 280 North Providence Road, Suite 6, Media, PA 19063