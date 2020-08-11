1/1
Evelyn Arata
Evelyn Aurelia Arata

Evelyn Aurelia Arata of Atherton, passed away peacefully at her home on August 3, 2020 at the age of 103. Evelyn was born in 1916 to Salvador Mandarino and Aurelia Devincenzi in San Francisco. In 1938 she married Alvin Jack Arata with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Evelyn was endearingly known by everyone as Ma. Ma was a true matriarch. She was welcoming and generous to all; her door was always open and she was quick to add another seat to the dinner table for last-minute guests. She was giving and used her talents and time to help those in need. She was strong and determined, lived life on her terms, and everyone who knew her drew strength from her. Ma loved to attend parties, but her true passion was to host them, especially big parties that brought family and friends together. Those who knew Ma fondly remember the times they enjoyed together. There were endless summer days spent swimming in her pool, weekend trips to the lake, vacations near and far, and weekly 49ers games. Time spent with Ma was like candy for the heart.Ma is survived by her daughter Arlene and husband Jim Andrews, son David and wife Joanne; son Alvin and wife Linda; and son Don, and Elsa Arata. Grandchildren and theirspouses, Scott and Melissa; Alyson and Bryan; Andrea and Paul; Sara and Kasra; Pamela and Will; Tony and Paige; Daniel; Nicholas and Jennifer; and Andrew. Great-grandchildren Ashley, Kaitlin, Hayley, Kelsey, Jack, Kwintin, Madison, Samuel, Paige, Nico, August, Livia, John, Finley, Stella, and Cole. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, daughter Allyn, sister Eleanor, brother-in-law Alfred, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Ma wished for any donations to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
