Evelyn Marie Calhoun

February 3, 1924 - August 15, 2020

Evelyn Marie Calhoun died peacefully on August 15, 2020.

Evelyn was born on February 3, 1924 in Weed, CA to Frances and Joseph Belcastro. She was the youngest of their 13 children and was raised on a milk farm in Weed where she attended Weed High School. In 1943, when she was 19, she moved to San Francisco to live with her sister, Mary, and attended cosmetology school. After graduating, she went to work at the Emporium where she met her soulmate, Philip Calhoun, and married on August 21, 1948. They had three wonderful children, Denise, Debbie and Gary, and their loving relationship lasted for 50 years until Phil passed away in August, 1998. Evelyn was a caring, devoted Mother and homemaker. When the children moved out of the house, she went to work at the Sears' Customer Service Department. After retiring, she stayed active at the San Bruno Senior Center enjoying their trips with her many friends and developed a passion for line dancing, which she continued doing, kicking up her heels, at the age of 93!

Her son, Gary, preceded her death in January, 2013. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Curran and Debbie Carey and her grandchildren, Lisa Curran, Linsey Curran, Ryan Carey and Brandon Carey.





