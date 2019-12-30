|
Evelyn Teresa GirlichPassed away peacefully on December 28th, 2019 at age 90; beloved wife of 51 years to Anthony; adored mother of Thomas and mother-in-law of Natasha; cherished grandmother of Stephen (Haeley) and Katie; loving sister of Loretta and Don DiLuzio. Evelyn was born in San Francisco on July 22, 1929 and attended Junipero Serra Elementary School, Horace Mann Middle School and Mission High School. She worked as an accountant at Tidewater Oil Company before spending the rest of her career as an accounting supervisor at Kraft Foods. Evelyn resided in the Westlake area of Daly City for over sixty years. She was a smart lady who loved her family, a good gin martini, Steak ala Bruno and her weekend home in Sebastopol. Mom, we love you; you're in our hearts forever. The family wishes to thank the loving and caring staff at Alma Via of San Francisco and Vitas Healthcare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Church, 451 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco, on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019