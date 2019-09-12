San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Evelyn "Evie" Lockton


1947 - 2019
Evelyn "Evie" Lockton Obituary
Evelyn "Evie" Bowen Lockton

April 21, 1947 - September 11, 2019

Devoted and loving wife of 25 years to John Dudley Lockton of Hillsborough, California; mother of the most wonderful daughter in the world: Rachel Rebecca Chandramouli of San Ramon; mother-in-law of darling Mahesh Chandramouli and grandmother of precious and cherished lan, Ryan and Connor Chandramouli of San Ramon, California.
Evie was born in Washington, D.C. to Elizabeth Judd Bowen, an accomplished artist, and Lieutenant General John William Bowen, U. S. Army and graduate of West Point.
She owned a successful Bay Area insurance business for over 30 years, and she was a member of The Francisca Club, The Burlingame Country Club, The Hillsborough Racquet Club, The Mill Reef Club on Antigua, The Outrigger Canoe Club on Oahu, and The Tahoe Yacht Club.
Over the years, Evie actively volunteered in a variety of non-profit and charitable organizations including Hillsborough Auxiliary to Community Gate Path, St. Matthews Garden Guild, Pets In Need in Redwood City, and Court-Appointed Special Advocates to Children.
In her later life, Evie was blessed by one of the greatest gifts life can offer: Wonderful Friends. Thank you, Dear Ones! You know who you are, and I love you!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pets In Need in Redwood City, California, to Hillsborough Auxiliary to Community Gate Path.
At her request, there will be no formal memorial or funeral service.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
