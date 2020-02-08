|
Evelyn (Evie) LoganWe have lost a most special person, Evelyn "Evie" Logan passed away at home on January 18, 2020 after a short illness. She was 95.
Evelyn Pearl was born in New York City on June 9, 1924, and raised in San Francisco. Even after almost seven decades living in Redwood City, she still identified as a San Franciscan.
She loved her career as a special education teacher, and upon retiring, worried-- needlessly, it turned out--how she would fill the time. She kept busy traveling, gardening, ushering at the San Francisco Symphony, and remained politically active in progressive causes. It was also important to Evie to be there for her many friends when they needed help.
Throughout her life, Evie loved to travel, especially with her husband. Their most frequent destination was Mexico, but they also journeyed to Europe, China, the former Soviet Union, and scenic spots in the western U.S. Returning home, she loved to tell stories of the people they met, especially chance encounters and random acts of kindness.
Evie is survived by daughters Sanda Logan and Toby Logan Garrone (John). She was "Grandma" to many, her grandsons Kyle and Loren, great grandson Parker, step grandsons Sean and Ian and their children. In her later years her cat "Little Girl" became her constant companion. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James (Jimmy) Logan and her grandson Cassidy Schoning.
A memorial will be held later this year.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020