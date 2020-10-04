Evely Martin
On the morning of October 1, 2020, Evelyn Martin passed away in her hometown of South San Francisco. She was born on July 20, 1918, the eldest child of Antonio and Maria Martins. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Maria Martins; brothers Albert and Joseph and sister-in-law Marie. Evelyn is survived by sister-in-law Diane Martin; Nephews David Martin (Nicole) & Richard Martin (Laura).
A native of South San Francisco, Evelyn was proud of her Portuguese heritage. She remained involved with the Santo Cristo Hall her entire life. She graduated in 1937. After high school, she was a hat and glove model at JC Penney's on Grand Avenue and babysat Jackie Speier. At age 24, she started at the Marine Magnesium Plant filling bottles. 43 years later, she retired as an executive secretary for 3 Vice Presidents for the company that is known as Merck & Co. In her 50's She attended college at San Francisco State University to get her bachelor's degree. She was an avid historian, worked with the South San Francisco Historical Society, and was involved in the transition of the Plymire-Schwartz House as the main museum. Known for all of her fundraising events for various charities, she was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce as Citizen of the Year(1988) and by the state of California as a Volunteer of the Year(1994), presented to her by none other than Jackie Speier.
Evelyn was South San Francisco through and through and has left a legacy that will be enjoyed by many for years to come. Thank you to Westborough Royale staff for their diligent care of Evelyn during her last few years. She always considered it her second home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The South San Francisco Historical Society, 80 Chestnut Ave., So.SF, CA 94080 or to the Plymire-Schwartz House Museum, 519 Grand Ave., So.SF, CA 94080. Private Services were held. Condolences may also be made at www.gardenchapel885.com
.