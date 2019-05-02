San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Evelyn Nordstrom

Evelyn Nordstrom Obituary
Evelyn Adelaide Nordstrom

Evelyn Adelaide Nordstrom, age 87, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019.
Born in Queens, NY, along with her sister Lorraine, to Salvatore and Linda Attubato. Evelyn traveled North America in a Volkswagen bug before settling in San Francisco and marrying Philip Nordstrom. She taught not only as a profession, but by example through the kindness and compassion she exhibited every day.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Inge and Neil.
She is dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Friends and family may visit Monday, May 6th, after 10:00am and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 11:00am at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 39th Avenue and Lawton St., SF.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019
