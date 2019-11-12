|
|
Evelyn Taoka
Oct 3, 1946 - Nov 5, 2019Evelyn Fumie Taoka, 73, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, in San Francisco. She had been battling complications from a series of strokes. She was born on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. She grew up in Wahiawa and attended the University of Hawaii. She came to San Francisco in her twenties, fell in love with the Bay Area and never left. She retired as VP Human Resources at WHV Investment Management, Inc., San Francisco, CA. She was an avid gardener who kept a magnificent flora sanctuary for all to admire at her home in the Miraloma Neighborhood where she lived for over 40 years. She was a gentle soul, generous and kind to all she met. She had a special empathy for the homeless and often bought strangers meals. She leaves siblings Ronald Taoka, Frances Yamane and husband Dennis, Richard Taoka, Ralph Taoka, Sandra Moriyama and husband Miles, Judith Racelis, many nephews and friends. Memorial service will be at Cypress Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1370 El Camino Real · Colma, CA 94014 on Saturday, November 16th at 1:00 pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019