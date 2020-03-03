|
|
Faega FriedmanFaega Ruth Friedman died in her home on February 28, 2020, at the age of 91.
Faega was born in San Francisco on November 8, 1928, the only child of Sophie and Frank Rodin, Russian immigrants who moved to the City from Canada in the 1920s. She was a graduate of Castilleja School in Palo Alto, where she made lifelong friendships, and attended two years at Palos Verde Junior College. In 1950, she married Morton Wallace Friedman, an ophthalmologist from Iowa who joined her father's practice. Together Faega and Wally had two daughters, Rickie Ann Baum (Richard) and Barbra Friedman (Doug Loudon).
A person of high standards and exquisite taste, Faega loved all things beautiful: her home town of San Francisco, the Napa Valley, cut flowers, the gardens she created and the artwork she and Wally collected throughout their 64-year marriage. She enjoyed theater and opera and loved travel, especially during family vacations when she introduced her daughters to the outdoors and the grandeur of the National Parks. When younger, she was a remarkable athlete, excelling in golf and tennis. She and Wally were passionate supporters of San Francisco's art museums, symphony and opera.
In addition to her daughters, Rickie Ann and Barbra, Faega is survived by her six grandchildren, Daniel Baum, Rachel Vranich, Dylan Loudon, Abigail Baum, Ethan Loudon, and Zach Baum, and her two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Louisa Vranich, all of whom she loved dearly.
Faega will be missed greatly by all who loved her.
Private funeral services were held at Home of Peace Cemetery in Colma. Contributions in Faega's memory may be made to the Jewish Home and Senior Living Foundation of San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020