Faith Isaacs

Faith Anne Isaacs



Faith Anne Isaacs passed away on February 19th, 2020 at home surrounded by her beloved family. Born in Brooklyn, she spent her professional life as a social worker. Later, she moved to California with her husband of 53 years, Michael, to enjoy retired life with her daughters Elana and Nora, and her grandchildren, Lucian and Ezra. She will always be remembered as creative, beautiful, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend who embraced music, art, community and family. She will live forever in our hearts.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store