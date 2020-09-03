1/1
Faith Isaacs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faith Anne Isaacs

Faith Anne Isaacs passed away on February 19th, 2020 at home surrounded by her beloved family. Born in Brooklyn, she spent her professional life as a social worker. Later, she moved to California with her husband of 53 years, Michael, to enjoy retired life with her daughters Elana and Nora, and her grandchildren, Lucian and Ezra. She will always be remembered as creative, beautiful, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher and friend who embraced music, art, community and family. She will live forever in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved