Fatima Chan passed away on September 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Born in Hong Kong (December 4, 1961), the eldest of three children, she studied at the prestigious Maryknoll Convent School. After graduating, Fatima joined the Nursing School at Queen Mary Hospital. Studying hard while building life-long friendships, she served as the skillful class photographer, lovingly capturing memorable moments of life as a student nurse. After graduation Fatima continued to work at QMH for six years, joined the Legion of Mary, and devoted herself to serving the community while making enduring friendships.

Fatima came to the United States in 1987 to study at Monterey Peninsula College. She met Gordon Chan, fell in love, and got married in 1989. Gordon and Fatima embarked on a long and winding partnership built on undying faith, spiritual companionship, and a shared passion for cultural and intellectual pursuits.

As a career nurse, Fatima worked at Peninsula Hospital for three decades, and was well-respected as a consummate nurse with angelic compassion; as a career student, she attended several colleges, eventually graduating with a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. Besides working and studying, she relished reading, especially Thomas Hardy and Edgar Allan Poe. Above all, she studied and practiced the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Known socially for her professionalism and steadfastness, Fatima had a gentle, humanitarian nature. She enjoyed swimming, hiking, and traveling, especially the medical mission she joined in 2015 to aid the poor in Davao City, The Philippines. Unfortunately, her breast cancer, first diagnosed in 2007, relapsed in 2018. Fatima faced her ill fate with inspiring dignity and strength, supported by her husband and her dearest friends with whom she continued to spend time, enjoying each other till her very last day.

Fatima is survived by husband Gordon, brothers Albert and Gilbert, mother-in-law Angela, sister and brother-in-law Grace and Richard, niece Joyce, and nephew Daniel. She is sorely missed by close friends Margaret, Katherine, Nancy, Pat, and numerous others whom she touched so deeply.



