Faye McMinn


1920 - 2020
Faye McMinn Obituary
Faye McMinn

11/2/1920-12/20/2019

Faye McMinn née Helen Faye Kondracki, passed away in Newark, DE. Widow of LTC John H. McMinn, Sr., USA, Retired, she is survived by her 3 children: Carole Somerville (Paul), John McMinn (Rita), and Beth McMinn; 6 grandchildren: Lyn Ostrom (Joel), Jason Hodell (Adrienne), Mac Hodell (Allison), Erika Cotti (Dwayne), Joseph McMinn and Patrick Michels (Andrea); 10 great-grandchildren; and beloved extended family including nieces, nephews and cousins. Faye was devoted to her family.
Born and raised near Pittsburgh, PA, Faye's life took her across the U.S., Japan and Latin America. She was an excellent golfer, bridge player, dancer and baseball player (catcher, no mask). Her abundant family meals, celebratory gatherings and unparalleled love of key lime pie and chocolate are treasured in our family history.
Services and burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
