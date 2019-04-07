Fe Nethercott Echiverri Fe was born on September 26, 1928 in Echague, Isabela in The Philippines and called home to God's eternal Kingdom on April 4, 2019. She was the loving mother of Deidre, Kathleen, Catalino Jr. and Lita (Kent). She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Catalino, her parents Federico & Soledad Nethercott, and brothers Napoleon and George. She is survived by her sisters and brothers Feliza, Praxedes (Melchor), Federico Jr. (Agnes), Jessie, Eugene, Alfred, Edward (Erna), Orland (Eldred), Virgie (Tommy) and Frances (Rolly), and sisters-in-law Ida and Linda. Fe was a beloved Aunt to many nephews & nieces.



She educated generations of children both in Quezon City and in San Francisco for over four decades, with 26 years teaching at Fairmount Elementary School in Noe Valley before her retirement. She was a faithful and active member of St. Kevin Parish in San Francisco. She loved playing Scrabble, reading, and was renowned for making the Filipino delicacies Lumpia and Bitsu-Bitsu.



Visitation will be held at St. Kevin Church at 704 Cortland Ave in San Francisco on Thursday, April 11 after 5PM. The Vigil will begin at 7PM. The Funeral Mass begins at 10:30AM on Friday, April 12 at St. Kevin Church. Interment follows at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, please offer a donation to the St. Kevin Church Parish Needs Fund or to The Arc of San Francisco, 1500 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019