Fern (Snider) Barker

Fern Snider Barker died peacefully in her beloved home in Alameda, CA on October 31, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL on February 9, 1933, she grew up in Glencoe, IL, graduating from New Trier High School in 1951. Fern joined the stewardess corps of United Airlines, flying DC-7's in the Rocky Mountains and on the west coast until her marriage to Ensign Bill Barker in 1955. Fern was a dedicated naval officer's wife, caring for her family as a single parent during her husband's many deployments during the Vietnam War.  The Barker family lived in Mountain View, CA; Pensacola, FL; Monterrey, CA; Whidbey Island, WA; and Alameda, CA.  Fern's creative spirit and passion for art drove her to earn her BFA in Jewelry/Metal Arts from California College of Arts and Crafts in 1973 and propelled her long and successful career as a jeweler and teacher of creative arts in the San Francisco Bay area. 
Fern is survived by her children Deb Barker (Mark Shaw) and Brad Barker (Paula), grandchildren Meghan, Nick and Tessa Barker, sister Gale Whitnell, ex-husband Bill Barker, five nephews and a niece. Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2020. 

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
