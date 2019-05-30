San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Filomena Farrugia

Filomena Farrugia Obituary
Filomena Grace Farrugia

Born in Mosta, Malta to Antonia and Carmelo Coleiro in 1936, and passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Filomena worked as a clerk for Eppler's Bakery for 35 years. She volunteered with St Lukes, KQED, SF Firefighters Toy Program and John McLaren Park. She will be remembered most as an avid gardener and loving mother. Filomena is survived by her loving husband Nick Farrugia; daughter Cathy and son Charles Farrugia; grandchildren Enzo and Gianna Farrugia; sisters Lucy Micallef and Maria Coleiro; brother George Coleiro and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul Coleiro, Frank Coleiro and Angelo Coleiro.
Friends may visit Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 9:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated, Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 459 Somerset St, San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 31 to June 3, 2019
