San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Flavio Bassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flavio Bassi

Add a Memory
Flavio Bassi Obituary
Flavio Bassi

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Flavio Bassi announces his passing at home surrounded by his loving family on February 7, 2020. He leaves behind the love of his life, Tina, wife of 63 years, daughter Jeanette (David), son David (Carolyn), and he was a loving Nonno to his devoted granddaughters Laura (Joshua), Cristina, and Allison. Flavio was born in Certara, Switzerland on March 6, 1931 and immigrated to the US in 1949. He served 2 years in the army and later was a partner in Marconi's Restaurant with his uncles. He greatly enjoyed his trips to Europe and Hawaii with his family. He also loved to golf with his buddies. He was a lifelong member of the Swiss Athletic Club. Dove non sei manca la luce.
Private services will be held at the family's request.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flavio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now