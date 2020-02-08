|
|
Flavio BassiIt is with heavy hearts that the family of Flavio Bassi announces his passing at home surrounded by his loving family on February 7, 2020. He leaves behind the love of his life, Tina, wife of 63 years, daughter Jeanette (David), son David (Carolyn), and he was a loving Nonno to his devoted granddaughters Laura (Joshua), Cristina, and Allison. Flavio was born in Certara, Switzerland on March 6, 1931 and immigrated to the US in 1949. He served 2 years in the army and later was a partner in Marconi's Restaurant with his uncles. He greatly enjoyed his trips to Europe and Hawaii with his family. He also loved to golf with his buddies. He was a lifelong member of the Swiss Athletic Club. Dove non sei manca la luce.
Private services will be held at the family's request.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020