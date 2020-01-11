|
Florence N BoitanoAPTOS, CA- Florence Boitano, native of San Francisco, died December 9, 2019 at age 91. Florence, a true San Franciscan, enjoyed a long career in bookbinding. She was an avid reader and collector of everything. Enjoyed fishing, spoiling her many animals, was a passionate donor to many wildlife/animal charities, and Democratic fundraising. She volunteered as a Red Cross Grey Lady. Florence grew up vacationing in Capitola, CA and spent the last 3 years in Aptos, CA.
Survived by sisters: MaryLou Sorensen (Peter), Barbara McCarthy (Joe; deceased), Joan Rawlings (Gene), brother Paul Burton (Klara), loving nieces, nephews and long time friends. Preceded in death by her loving parents Violet and Emil, brothers Emil Boitano, John Burton (Judy), sister Yvonne Gulla (Ed).
Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, SC, CA. Celebration of life in Jan. Donations in Florence's name to SF SPCA, 201 Alabama St, SF, CA 94103.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020