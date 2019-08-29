|
Florence Cavallo Brown
August 9, 1922 - August 4, 2019Florence Cavallo Brown passed away Sunday, August 4th in Roseville, CA. She was born and raised in San Francisco and graduated from Galileo High School and Dominican University in San Rafael. She married the late Wilbert A. Brown Sr in 1941. He was a career military man and the two of them and their children lived in many locations throughout the world including several years in Japan, France and Germany. They settled in El Cerrito in 1949.
Florence was a member of the El Cerrito Senior Center, the Italian Piedmonte Club of San Francisco and was a former United States Deputy Marshall for a short time. . Being the first born in America to Italian immigrant parents she only spoke Italian when she started school and always remembering her struggle she later volunteered with the Read Aloud Program at Dover School in San Pablo teaching English to first and second grade school children for 20 years.
Florence is survived by her children Mari Tustin, Alayne (Rod) Wright, Barbara Perry and Wilbert A. Brown Jr., sister Yolanda Statham and 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert A. Brown Sr. And her daughter Christina Brown.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dominic's Church followed by burial in St. Dominic's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
