Florence Dallin

Florence Ruth (Cherry) Dallin
Florence Ruth (Cherry) Dallin died at home in San Francisco, California, on October 14th 2020. She was 94 years old.
Florence was born in Morristown, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Dr. Clinton and Ruth (Miller) Cherry. She grew up during the depression, learning from her parents' generosity to others; she never valued things over people. Her father's role as a minister resulted in the family moving frequently and, as such, Florence learned early and valuable lessons on embracing change and the importance of cultivating new communities.
Florence graduated college as an English major, and began her teaching career. She developed a lifelong commitment to learning, both in her support and encouragement of others, and in her own curiosity and openness to new experiences and perspectives. She also worked in relief services in post-World War II Europe. She followed her passions for volunteer service and travel throughout her life, inspiring her family and friends.
Florence raised three children while living in Leonia, New Jersey, and later in Palo Alto, California. She then earned a Master's degree and returned to work, supporting those with learning challenges as a public school special education teacher in East Palo Alto and Salinas. Her move to the Salinas Valley provided an opportunity to develop a new community of friends, colleagues, and volunteer activities.
After retiring from her teaching career, Florence moved to San Francisco, where she spent the remainder of her life close to family while developing a new community of friends.
We remember Florence's love of friends and family, especially her grandchildren. We remember her as an amazing conversationalist with a genuine interest in everyone with whom she interacted. We remember her lifelong passion for Shakespeare and the theater, beginning in her youth. She savored language and how words come to life, inspired by the cleverness, humor and truth she found in her favorite works. Her devotion to performing arts extended to music as well. We remember her love of the outdoors, of parks, of the mountains. And we remember her enjoyment of a simple scoop of ice cream, a cup of coffee, a spoonful of her own applesauce, or a dollop of her turkey gravy.
Florence is survived by her children Linda, Natasha, and Andrew Dallin; her sister Lois Westcott; and her grandchildren Maya Sussman, Nicaela Rice, Leo Sussman, and Katya Rice.
She was pre-deceased by her brother the Rev. Dr. William T. Cherry of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
A celebration of Florence's life will be held at a later date when all who loved her can gather.
Donations in her honor may be made to these (or similar) organizations about which she cared deeply:
San Francisco Playhouse https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/support-us-during-this-crisis/
The Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/
South Sudan Medical Relief http://www.southsudanmedicalrelief.org/donate