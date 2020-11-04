Florence Fraga

Sept 1919 – Sept 2020

Born in Chicago, IL., Florence was the youngest of six children, all of whom predeceased her. She married Lewis Fraga in 1945. They relocated to San Francisco, where she then worked in retail at the White House and I. Magnin, both at which she held executive positions. Her husband passed away in 1979, and she missed him to her last days.

She is survived by nieces and nephews in Chicago, Phoenix and Fresno, and by her dear friends in San Francisco, Sonja, Mike, Fred and Ernest, who loved and cared for her. She was interred on Sept. 29th, her 101st birthday, at Holy Cross Cemetery, next to her husband, Lew.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store