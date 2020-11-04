1/1
Florence Fraga
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Fraga
Sept 1919 – Sept 2020
Born in Chicago, IL., Florence was the youngest of six children, all of whom predeceased her. She married Lewis Fraga in 1945. They relocated to San Francisco, where she then worked in retail at the White House and I. Magnin, both at which she held executive positions. Her husband passed away in 1979, and she missed him to her last days.
She is survived by nieces and nephews in Chicago, Phoenix and Fresno, and by her dear friends in San Francisco, Sonja, Mike, Fred and Ernest, who loved and cared for her. She was interred on Sept. 29th, her 101st birthday, at Holy Cross Cemetery, next to her husband, Lew.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved