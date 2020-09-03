1/1
Florence Harrington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence C. Harrington
October 2, 1932 - August 31, 2020
Florence "Flossie" Catherine Harrington passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 31, 2020 at her Sonoma home. She is survived by her brother Robert McDonagh, sons Tom (Karen) and Tim (Joan), grandchildren Stephanie (Gary), Patrick (Karen), Kaytlin (Robert), Michael (Daniela), Erin, Chelsea, and Daniel, great grandchildren Josephine, Liam, Samantha, Avery, Ashlynn, Ava ,George, and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill), sister Helen Kelly, and daughters Alanna Shannep and Mary Harrington.
She was born October 2, 1932 at 2:03 a.m. in Sacramento, CA to Michael and Ellen McDonagh. Raised in Sacramento where she acquired her education, and there married her loving husband William Harrington on April 13, 1953. They moved to San Francisco where she worked briefly as a dental assistant and later for PG&E until the arrival of her first child. After that she took on the responsibility of running her and her husband's growing household while helping with the books for the family construction company.
She had a gregarious personality with a passion for music and playing the piano. Visitors were always welcome at a house full of music. Active in the Irish community she often helped recent arrivals from Ireland feel at home and establish themselves in the Bay Area.
Acknowledging the COVID restrictions, a small memorial service will be held at a later date. Additional information can be found at the Duggan's Mission Chapel's website, info.duggans@gmail.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 3 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Mission Chapel
525 W Napa St
Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 996-3655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Mission Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved