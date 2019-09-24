Home

Woodlawn Memorial Park
1000 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 755-1727
Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McAvoy
10th and Geary
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1000 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
View Map
Florence Jew


1924 - 2019
Florence Jew Obituary
Florence Jew

February 27, 1924-September 15, 2019

Florence Jew passed away September 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 27, 1924 in Sacramento, California. Florence comes from a family of seven, being the third child she was the cook of the family. She lived in China for several years. She came back and became a riveter with her brother George building airplanes. She meet and married Dee Leong Jew who was building ships in Sausalito. Florence and Dee went to Los Angeles to open a restaurant. Unfortunately Dee died at thirty seven in 1962.
Florence is survived by her only child, Terence Jew, his wife Cynthia A Jew, two grandchildren, Christopher his wife Yuki, two boys Ethan and Aidan, Marissa and her husband Way and three children, Kaiya, Sienna and Gavin. She had many nieces and nephew with a sister Ruby and brother still alive.
Wake is at McAvoy on 10th and Geary September 25, 6-8 pm. Funeral is September 26, 10:30 am at Woodlawn, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma. Celebration of life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Salvation Army in San Francisco
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30, 2019
