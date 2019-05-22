Florence Marilynn Hoch October 16, 1931 - May 19, 2019 Florence Marilynn Hoch was a beloved wife, devoted mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away at the age of 87.



Born in Brooklyn, New York to Henry and Leah Finger, she met the love of her life, Samuel Hoch, after graduating from Mount Sinai School of Nursing in New York City in 1952. Following Sam's discharge from military service, they married in 1956 and moved to California in 1958. They lived in San Francisco for more than 57 years.



Together they traveled the world, exploring all seven continents. London and Paris were among her favorite cities. Florence had a passion for antiques and collectibles, especially unusual pieces of porcelain and silver. She was a long-time supporter of the arts, frequently attending the San Francisco Symphony and A.C.T.



She is survived by her loving husband Sam; their three children, Richard Hoch (Karen), Steven Hoch (Maureen), and Jamie Kendall (Gary); three grandchildren, Natalie Henderson (Travis), Hannah Caldwell (Aaron), and Joshua Kendall; and her three great-granddaughters, Ayla, Nora and Camden.



Most of all, Florence cherished her time with family and was a model of kindness and generosity to all she interacted with and those who cared for her over the years.



A private family service was held this week. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Planned Parenthood or the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary