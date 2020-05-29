Florence Grace RiberoJune 1, 1930 - May 17, 2020Florence "Flo" Grace Ribero died peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Burlingame, California at the age of 89. She was to celebrate her 90th birthday on June 1, 2020. Her beloved husband James F. Ribero preceded her in death in 1982.Flo was born to George Fabian and Christine Madsen-Fabian and grew up in San Francisco with her many sisters and brothers. She met the love of her life Jim at a social event and they were married in 1950 in San Francisco and began raising their family there, eventually moving down the Peninsula to San Mateo in the late 1950's and settling in Burlingame in 1967. Florence loved being a mother, homemaker and proud wife of a S. F. Police officer. Upon Jim's death in 1982 she kept active spending time with family, friends and traveling. Most of all she loved spending time with her treasured grandchildren.Flo's beloved loved son Jim passed away in 2003, a devastating loss of a son, brother and uncle.She is survived by her daughters Christine Carroll (Kevin), Donna Lema-Cerna (Bill), grandchildren, Michael, Jeffrey, Allyson and Casey, sisters and many nieces and nephews.A private burial for the immediate family was held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, CA on May 22, 2020.