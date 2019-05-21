Florence T. Rubino Florence, proud native of San Francisco, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019. Born May 12,1922, age 97 and was strong and active until three weeks ago when her age finally caught up with her. Widow of Mario Rubino. Mother of Paula Andrews and Darlene O'Shea (Matt). Grandmother of Erin Andrews (Len Fischer), John Andrews (Jennifer), Brenna Smith (Lawrence) and Matt O'Shea Jr. Great Grandmother to Marja, Kelsey, Maddie, Audrey, Maxwell, Ellie, Gia and Ava. Auntie Florence to her large extended family. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ignatius, Linda, Fena, Dolly and Mike.

Florence grew up in North Beach with her Sicilian brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles. Her father and brothers were fishermen. She learned through the Depression and WWII the value of hard work and self-sacrifice. These are values she and Mario passed on to their entire family. She will be missed by her many friends in North Beach and the Marina District. She especially enjoyed her Thursday Senior Group which met weekly at Funston Playground.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 24, at 11am, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 666 Filbert St. in San Francisco. Internment immediately following at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 24, 2019