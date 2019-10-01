|
|
Florence G. Santucci
March 22, 1922 ~ September 18, 2019Florence Gertrude Santucci passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on September 18, 2019, at her home in Carmichael, CA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Born to Florence and John Conde on March 22, 1922 in Oakland, CA, Florence spent most of her childhood in the East Bay with her family, including her stepfather Joseph Thelen and sister Lorraine, along with her aunt, uncle and grandparents. She attended Saint Jarlath Catholic School followed by Oakland High School. She met the love of her life, Albert Santucci, while working a summer job in Lake Tahoe, CA, and they married on February 27, 1944 at Saint Jarlath Church. Shortly after that, Albert was stationed in Paris, Texas, and in December of that year Florence returned to San Francisco to live with his parents, Esther and Albert, when he joined the war effort in Europe. During that time she worked as a secretary at Westinghouse Electric in the East Bay. In the first year of their marriage, Albert was taken as a POW and was missing in action for two months. Florence feared that she had lost her dear husband, but God was watching over them both. Albert returned home to San Francisco in the spring of 1945 where he and Florence began their civilian lives together, raising two sons. While keeping a beautiful home, Florence enjoyed volunteering for her sons' school activities and Cub Scouts. She also managed to give her time to the Little Sisters of the Poor and Little Children's Aid and in her later years she even volunteered for The . She and Al enjoyed wonderful trips with their family, high school and college friends, and the many friends they made through the Olympic and Pacific Clubs; however, Florence's greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family. She was incredibly loving and generous to her two sons and daughters-in-law, her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her fondest memories came from having her family and their friends gather at their home, and at 97 she still never missed a birthday, anniversary or holiday. In her beautiful penmanship which will forever be remembered, she continued to write little messages from Mom and "Dede" to each of her family members. Her warm, loving smile and unconditional love will never be forgotten and cherished eternally.
Dearly beloved wife (68 years) of the late Albert R. Santucci, Florence is survived by her sons Stephen (Lauren) Santucci and Russell (Janet) Santucci, grandchildren Stephen Santucci Jr. (Peggy McNiel), Amy Leonard (Brian), Tracy Santucci, Sara Santucci, and Dominic Santucci (Kristy), great-grandchildren Matthew, Patrick and Isabella Leonard, Sophia, Juliana and Vince Santucci, Jake and Cody Melder.
The family wishes to thank Mariana Oltean and her staff for the incredible, loving and untiring care they gave to Florence during her final days. The family will be forever grateful.
A private service for the family was held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel in Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019