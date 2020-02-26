Home

Florida Gina Gonzalez

Florida Gina Gonzalez Obituary
Florida "Gina" Gonzalez

The "First Lady" of South City Ford; passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. Gina was the quintessential lady. We were married 48 sensational years. She was my best friend. In her early years, Gina was in the retail clerks union working in the Cala Super Market chain, where she was head clerk. Later she went into the pharmacy business where she managed several pharmacies in the sundry department and assisted the pharmacist. She had a great sense of humor and often offered a little a advice. She had a few clichés; "you have to live according to your needs" or "I might be a light on my feet but not the brain". Gina had a great business mind. She helped me immensely. This fabulous beautiful woman was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. I want to thank to Sutter Care Hospice for their loving care for my wife and a very special thanks to Connie Miranda the best care giver anyone could have; she's the best. I, David Gonzalez, her husband, will miss her dearly.
"Goodbye, My Darling".

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
